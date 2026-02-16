Arroyo Grande residents prepare for upcoming storm

In Arroyo Grande, people found different ways to prep for the storm. While some reached out to tree trimmers and gutter cleaners… others decided to get in their final pickleball games in before the drawn-out storm hit.

Sunday morning, the Arroyo Grande pickleball courts were filled with more than 40 people waiting to play. Marilyn Spiegelman said with few weather-related problems on the horizon her biggest issue is making sure she finds the time to get out and play.

“Where my house is, it's fine,” Spiegelman said. “So I don't worry about anything. I don't have trees around or anything, so I just worry that I can't play pickleball.”

After enduring snowstorms in New York, Marilyn Spiegelman looks forward to the Central Coast getting rain. The only thing she had to do was cover her outdoor furniture.

“I put on the fireplace,” she said. “I look at it and, I say, oh, my plants are getting water, and they're going to look great when the storm is over.”

Across the city, other Arroyo Grande residents are getting their exercise in after they’ve prepared their homes for the storm. Trenton Ekberg and his family were shooting hoops when I caught up with them in the afternoon.

“It's just good so you have some things to do before it hits just so you have some… You're productive before it comes on,” Elberg said. “When it does come, you feel better about yourself when you're just relaxing at home.”

Trenton said that before the rain arrives, his dad cleans the solar panels. Other than that, he said, there isn’t much left to do.

Rhonda Underwood always prepares for the storms to be worse than forecasted, especially when it comes to keeping her dogs fed.

“We like to be prepared,” Underwood said. “We need to have at least a week's worth of dog food in the house and at least a week's worth of chewy's so we'll be ready. If something changes in a heartbeat, then we don't really have to worry about it.”

For those in need or experiencing homelessness, the warming center for the five cities homeless coalition opened at 5:30 Sunday night.