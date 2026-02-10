Arroyo Grande to approve county Hazard Mitigation Plan

Paul Petker remembers when a low-level tornado hit the Grover Beach area in February of 2024.

“A tree fell over by our grocery store at Vons, but other than that, it didn't really bother me,” Petker said.

Twenty-two jurisdictions, including cities, towns, and other local leaders across San Luis Obispo County, are joining forces to build a disaster-preparedness plan for the next five years.

The plan helps with FEMA and state grant approval, while also keeping local hazard mitigation projects up to federal code.

“The hazard mitigation plan does a pretty comprehensive hazard analysis and risk assessment," said Scott Milner, SLO County Emergency Services Coordinator. "That can inform some of your other planning documents, like the safety element, and can affect future permit requirements or code updates.”

Milner and others from the county’s emergency services team worked with local cities and communities to develop the plan.

The next city set to approve it is Arroyo Grande, where the biggest threats identified are wildfires, earthquakes, and tornadoes, a new natural disaster added into this year’s mitigation plan.

Beth Sofranko recently moved to Arroyo Grande from the Midwest.

“I didn't know there were tornadoes here," Sofranko said. "Strong winds? Yeah, but I didn't really know there were tornadoes here.”

“The tornadoes were included in the plan update, but normally our area isn’t affected by the tornadoes as much," Milner said. "But at least we know it's possible.”

It cost $245,030 to create the plan, with 75% covered by a federal hazard mitigation grant. The other 25% was shared among other local towns and cities.

“For any one jurisdiction, the cost was pretty low compared to all the jurisdictions going out on their own plan,” Milner said.

Arroyo Grande paid $3,125 for the 2025-2030 update.

Petker said it is important for his community to be ready in case another natural disaster hits the Central Coast.

“You've got to prepare for the worst," Petker said. "You know, it's just a good idea. You never know. We might have another earthquake here.”

The plan goes to the city council for final approval Tuesday night.