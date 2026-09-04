Arroyo Grande to host town halls on ballot measures

Arroyo Grande will host two community town halls this month to provide information about Measures C-26 and D-26 ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Both meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at 215 E. Branch St. and will include presentations from city staff and a question-and-answer session.

The first meeting, on Sept. 10, will focus on Measure C-26, a proposed cannabis business tax that could generate an estimated $500,000 annually for the city's general fund if approved by voters. City officials said the measure would not automatically allow cannabis dispensaries to operate in Arroyo Grande.

The second meeting, on Sept. 29, will focus on the city's water supply and Measure D-26, which would allow Arroyo Grande to participate in the State Water Project. Staff will also discuss the city's water system and impacts from the Lopez Lake litigation.

“Communication to our community is very important to the City Council. We want to ensure everyone understands the details of these measures and what they could mean for the future of Arroyo Grande,” City Manager Matthew Downing said.

“Our priority is helping residents understand the upcoming ballot measures and the City’s future planning efforts,” Downing said. “This decision is ultimately up to the voters, and we want to ensure our community has everything they need to make an informed choice in November.”

Residents can submit questions before the meetings by emailing AGlistens@arroyogrande.org.