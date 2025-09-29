Arroyo Grande Valley Little League holds "Sandlot Sundays"

The Arroyo Grande Valley Little league held its "Sandlot Sunday" event at the Santos Field in the Soto Sports Complex this weekend.

This was the first week of the event, and it will be held every Sunday through November 16.

Two groups of players, one for children ages eight to 10, and the other for children ages 10 to 12, got to enjoy some games of baseball.

“Baseball is just an opportunity where you can just go out and have fun. I mean, like, some people think that baseball is just about winning or losing, but it's really just about how much fun you have.” said Carter Manos, a little league baseball player.

In order to participate in the event, kids must have a signed waiver, and you can sign up by visiting their website.