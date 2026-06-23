Arroyo Grande voters to decide on their water supply

For more than three decades, Arroyo Grande has given its residents the ability to choose where the city gets its water from. Now, the choice is in their hands once again.

Arroyo Grande relies entirely on local water sources. The largest of those is Lopez Lake, which supplies 60% to 65% of the city's water. With the city so dependent on a single source that can fluctuate year to year, some residents say it's hard not to worry.

Bryan Wallace has lived in Arroyo Grande since 2019.

“I think we are constantly in a state of crisis that varies from year to year depending on precipitation," Wallace said.

Voters this November will decide on measure D-26.

“I'm happy that we're doing something about the dire straits that we're going to wind up in otherwise," said Arroyo Grande resident Will Reichart.

If passed, the city could buy water from the state without being in an emergency or needing voter approval.

No major upgrades would be needed for the city's water system since the current infrastructure is part of a system shared with the state water project.

The city said in a statement this would help “diversify the community's water portfolio to address potential shortages in the future.”

Reichart said he thinks about the supply daily and in the 32 years he’s lived here, it’s not the first time he’s heard of getting water from the state’s supply.

“We have grown as a city, so have the neighboring cities," he said. "We're all getting low on water and preserving it in our own little ways helps.”

Arroyo Grande has set a precedent since 1990 to turn to voters when water is being discussed. The most recent decision was in 2016, when voters approved limited use of State water during declared emergencies.

“I think the people always need to weigh in on decisions," Wallace said. "We elect officials to make decisions for us. But there are occasions when they need to seek our counsel as well.”

This measure will be on the ballot along with Measure C, which discusses a potential cannabis tax in the city.