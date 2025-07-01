Arroyo Grande wraps up first phase of Buy Local program

The first phase of the Arroyo Grande Buy Local Gift Card Program has officially ended, and organizers are calling it a success.

The program, launched June 2, offered $20 gift cards to shoppers who spent at least $100 at eligible businesses in the Village. According to an update from the city, the initial $10,000 investment generated approximately $90,000 in local spending over three and a half weeks.

The program was introduced to help support small businesses impacted by the ongoing Traffic Way Bridge replacement project. In June, several business owners told KSBY News they had seen significant drops in revenue since construction began.