Arroyo Grande's public cameras capture park attack and helps lead to arrests

On March 20 around 1:45 a.m., officers from the Arroyo Grande Police Department responded to a report of a violent assault at Elm Street Park.

When officers arrived they say they contacted the victim, identified as an elderly, homeless member of the community.

The victim said he was sleeping under the Elm Street Park gazebo, when he woke up to a suspect urinating on him.

Police say after he confronted the suspect, he was violently attacked by the suspect as well as another person who both repeatedly kicked the victim in the head and torso.

The victim went to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators were able to identify, and later arrest both suspects.

Police say the City’s public safety camera system helped capture the attack and identify the suspects.