Arroyo Grande’s Traffic Way Bridge to reopen this week

An Arroyo Grande bridge is set to reopen this week following a major upgrade.

The Traffic Way Bridge has been closed since May of this year, and now, after seven months of construction, the road will be reopened to the public.

The city originally announced the bridge would be open this Wednesday; however, City Manager Matt Downing says it won’t happen until Thursday.

“We found out earlier today that on a project of this magnitude, when you have one little thing that gets delayed by even an hour, that pushes it off even further, so now we're looking at probably Thursday, but we're continuing to monitor that,” he said.

Downing says the $14 million project was necessary to replace the previous bridge and prevent a bigger issue in the future.

He says once roads reopen, some cosmetic construction will continue through the second week of January.