Authorities pursue suspect in alleged road rage incident involving a gun

Atascadero police released a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) alert Monday morning along the Central Coast after an alleged road rage incident around 7 a.m. involving a suspect who brandished a gun.

The BOLO states police are pursuing a white Kia Soul after an individual in that vehicle allegedly pulled out a gun at the scene. The BOLO indicates the incident occurred at El Camino Real and Morro Road.

KSBY confirmed with the watch commander on duty that they now have a suspect they are pursuing, but are not releasing that individual’s name. The original BOLO indicated the person was a male. The watch commander told KSBY they learned the identity of the person they are pursuing based on cell phone video of the vehicle in question.

Investigators are not releasing a license plate at this time.

KSBY will post any new information in an update to this story as information comes into the newsroom.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story referred to the location of this alleged incident as being in Arroyo Grande.