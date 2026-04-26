Bear sightings surprise Arroyo Grande residents

An Arroyo Grande neighborhood got an unexpected visitor this week as a bear wandered through backyards.

Residents on both sides of Huasna Road had quite the surprise earlier this week with multiple bear sightings in nearby neighborhoods.

“I'm used to hearing about the occasional mountain lion in our neighborhood," said resident Bonnie Davis. "We see coyotes periodically, but I hadn't heard of a bear before.”

One resident said a bear wandered into their backyard, climbing over a fountain and pulling out a bird feeder. They said they weren’t upset because it was just exploring.

Paul Hodges lives near Strother Park, yards away from the Arroyo Grande Creek.

“They deserve their space and if they're happy there, we're lucky to see them," Hodges said.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department said they worked with Fish and Wildlife to respond to the bear sightings.

Police Chief Dave Culver said that because the bears weren’t aggressive, they were advised to give the bears space and let them return to their habitat on their own.

Davis believes it was an appropriate way to deal with the animals.

“Our area is getting so built up, and there's less and less space for wildlife," Davis said. "As long as they're not rabid or aggressive, I'd say leave them alone. It's just kind of nice to still have nature around us like that.”

According to California Fish and Wildlife, if you see a bear in a residential area, you should keep your distance from it. During the seasons when bears are most active, the agency recommends keeping an eye on pets, cleaning up trash in your yard, and avoiding using bird feeders.