Bear wanders into backyard of Arroyo Grande home

Quite a scare in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday night. A KSBY viewer reached out to us to let us know a bear is in his backyard!

This is video captured of the bear on Wednesday evening. It was spotted on Callie Court near Strother Park.

We talked to police who visited the home and they tell us they are trying to give it space in hopes it leaves on its own.

They said they also reached out to Fish and Wildlife as well as another wildlife agency and alerted the neighborhood.

Just the day before on Tuesday police issued a shelter-in-place for Ikeda Way and Vard Loomis Lane due to a bear and then later posted on their social media on Tuesday that the bear returned to his natural habitat.

Police don't know if it is the same bear and want to warn residents not to approach it.