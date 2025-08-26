Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bridge closure in place as repair work begins on Corbett Canyon Road near Arroyo Grande

Starting today through August 28, Corbett Canyon Road at Quien Sabe Creek will temporarily close for bridge repairs.

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will replace the wooden guardrail along the small bridge. Drivers can still access Arroyo Grande and State Route 227 using a detour. Signs will be placed on Biddle Ranch Road, Orcutt Road and Tiffany Ranch Road for drivers.

Crews will be working from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but the bridge will remain open to drivers outside those hours.

