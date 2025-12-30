Bridge reopens, bringing traffic relief to Arroyo Grande

The Traffic Way Bridge is the largest infrastructure project in Arroyo Grande’s history and drivers are finally able to use it.

The bridge was demolished, rebuilt and reopened all within seven months.

“It's awesome. I mean, it's great because my husband goes to the golf store a lot and we always have to do the huge loop around," said visitor Jennifer Haupt. "So now that it's back open, it's definitely making it a lot easier.”

Haupt moved out of San Luis Obispo County while the bridge project was underway but still visits the area frequently. She said she was happy to see the bridge open and, more importantly, traffic flowing.

“It seems like it's not nearly as backed up and downtown isn't as jammed because of people having to bypass this area," Haupt said. "It definitely seems the flow is much faster and easier.”

While construction was underway between May 19 and December 17, Traffic Way was closed, and Bridge Street became a temporary one-way road.

City Manager Matt Downing said the $14 million project was necessary to replace the previous bridge and prevent a larger issue in the future.

Located nearby, Lemos Feed and Pet Supply owner Mike Lemos said they had to close one of their driveways during the work.

“Our customer count fell off," Lemos said. "We felt the traffic slowdown and monetarily fell some, but we have some really loyal customers. We've been at this location for 40 years.”

One employee estimates the store has seen at least ten more people an hour since the bridge reopened.

Lemos said the holidays also helped boost sales during this quarter. He believes the Arroyo Grande location will bounce back with the refurbished road.

“It's going to get us back to where we were and that's really all we ask for," Lemos said. "We're blessed to live in this environment. A little setback and speed bump for us. That's it.”

Downing said people can expect to see crews working on the bridge for the next few months, but people will still be able to use it.