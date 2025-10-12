Cal Poly Cat Program hosts adoption event at Arroyo Grande bookstore

The Cal Poly Cat Program held a cats and kittens adoption event in collaboration with Monarch Books, a bookstore in Arroyo Grande.

The adoption event featured a variety of cats and kittens in need of a forever home.

Attendees also got the chance to learn about the Cal Poly Cat Program's foster initiative, trap-neuter-return efforts for feral cats and how to get involved through volunteer opportunities.

Just last year, over half the cats and kittens in the event were adopted and found loving homes.