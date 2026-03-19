Car crash brings down power lines, causes power outage in Five Cities

The City of Arroyo Grande is advising residents on Fair Oaks Avenue between Halcyon Road and Walnut Street to shelter in place due to downed power lines caused by a traffic collision.

The crash happened in the area of Walnut Street and Farroll Avenue at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

The incident also caused a power outage affecting nearly 4,200 PG&E customers in the Five Cities area. PG&E says crews are currently working to restore power.

Authorities are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area of the downed lines.

