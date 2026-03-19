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Car crash brings down power lines, causes power outage in Five Cities

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KSBY
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The City of Arroyo Grande is advising residents on Fair Oaks Avenue between Halcyon Road and Walnut Street to shelter in place due to downed power lines caused by a traffic collision.

The crash happened in the area of Walnut Street and Farroll Avenue at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

The incident also caused a power outage affecting nearly 4,200 PG&E customers in the Five Cities area. PG&E says crews are currently working to restore power.

Authorities are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area of the downed lines.

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