Central Coast resident turns 100-years-old!

A Central Coast resident is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Community members gathered at Graceful Living a care home in Arroyo Grande for a lunch and celebration for Elene Campbell.

Campbell is one of five sisters and lived in Santa Barara for roughly 50 years.

Her niece Rebecca Greto says she is also a gardener and had a rose garden with every type of rose one could think of.

Greto says she thinks her community service has kept Campbell young.

Her niece adds that the birthday girl loved to travel the world with her husband and play tennis.

Happy birthday Elene!