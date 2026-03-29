City of Arroyo Grande to share information on proposed roundabout

The City of Arroyo Grande is holding an informational event for the public to learn more about a proposed roundabout project.

The roundabout would be located at the intersection of Huasna Road, Corbett Canyon Road, Branch Street, and Crown Hill Street.

City officials say the project is currently entering the design phase. At the event, community members will get a chance to view the preliminary layout and learn how vehicles are expected to move through the roundabout. City staff will also be on hand to provide additional information and answer questions.

The informational event will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, March 30, behind the guardrail at the end of Crown Hill Road.