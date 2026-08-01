Community members honor late dancer at Samfest Benefit Concert

Community members came together on Saturday to honor a young woman's legacy. The Samfest Benefit Concert took place during the afternoon at Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande.

The event honored Samantha Michelle Ford, who died from cancer in 2010 at the age of 24. Ford was a dancer and teacher. She lost her leg to the disease at age 13.

The event featured food, drinks, family-friendly activities, and live entertainment. Organizers say some of the money raised from the benefit will fund dance scholarships in Ford's name. However, other proceeds will go to the Mission Hope Cancer Center.