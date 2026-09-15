Construction to begin for new gazebo at Biddle Park in Arroyo Grande

A new gazebo at Biddle Park is to be constructed as part of a new project by the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Gazebo and Pathways Project will replace Biddle Park's old gazebo. Along with the gazebo, this project introduces new picnic tables, a new barbecue facility, and accessible pathways.

Aventus NV, Inc. received the construction contract in May 2026, construction will begin this week, and the project is expected to be completed in November.

As construction begins, the southwest section of the park, including the Willow Bluff and Bobcat Day-use areas, and the southwest parking lot will be closed. There may also be temporary closures of other park amenities to accommodate construction.

It is recommended that park visitors avoid all closed-off areas of the park and follow all pathway detours.