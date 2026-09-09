Cooling center opens to protect locals from dangerous heat

The South County Cooling Center with the 5Cities Homeless Coalition is open on Wednesday, September 9, amid an Extreme Heat Warning.

The cooling center in Arroyo Grande will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The facility welcomes adults and children; however, guests will be screened for 290 offenses upon entry.

Pets are accepted in the facility as long as owners have proof of vaccinations and a license.

Drugs or alcohol are not permitted on site.

The cooling center is located at 1023 East Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande.