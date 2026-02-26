Cuesta College to open third campus at former drug store location

Cuesta College plans to open a third campus in San Luis Obispo County. It will be located in Arroyo Grande at the site of a former drug store.

According to Cuesta College president Jill Stearns, about 25 percent of the college’s students live in southern San Luis Obispo County.

"We have been offering education with our partners at Arroyo Grande High School for more than 30 years and are excited to have this opportunity to expand the hours of service that we're able to provide," Stearns said.

Currently, the college rents space from the high school, but that means they can only offer classes outside of normal school hours.

According to the Lucia Mar Unified School District, high school students also have the opportunity to participate in dual enrollment, which means they can earn college credit in classes offered through the high school.

"It's been a wonderful opportunity. We've seen it grow over time, and Cuesta as a partnership has been essential to allow our students more access to college-level coursework," said Hillery Dixon, Lucia Mar Unified School District Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum.

Across all three high schools in the district, she says 1,269 students are participating in dual enrollment, about 40% of their students.

Of last year's graduating class, 44% went on to attend a two-year college like Cuesta.

"It's really opening doors to students," Dixon said.

The large number of students from southern San Luis Obispo County is one of the main reasons Cuesta is opening a third permanent campus there.

"We really recognize the challenge of commuting to our campus in San Luis Obispo, and this will provide the opportunity for those students who are already attending Cuesta to be able to take classes closer to home," Stearns said.

The new campus will be at the corner of Grand Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard, the site of a former Rite Aid drugstore, and is expected to open in January 2029.

"We will make sure that the classrooms are laden with technology that we are planning not just for today but future-forward, and the board is insistent that it have a beautiful look and feel and be a place where students want to come, stay, and learn," Stearns said.

"Having more opportunity for our students to access class locally will be wonderful for our community," Dixon said.