David Culver selected as Arroyo Grande's next chief of police

City Manager Matthew Downing has selected David Culver to serve as the next Chief of Police for the City of Arroyo Grande, beginning August 15.

Culver is currently a Commander with the Arroyo Grande Police Department and has been serving as the Interim Chief of Police since May 30. He was selected for the position through a national recruitment program.

“We are fortunate to have found our next Chief of Police to continue our tradition of service to the City of Arroyo Grande. David Culver’s qualifications, proven commitment to public service and the City of Arroyo Grande, love for the community, and vision for the Department to cultivate and promote community trust with all residents and visitors, make him the ideal candidate to lead our Police Department into the future. I look forward to working with him to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our community,” Downing said in a press release.

Culver has served in law enforcement for 17 years, joining the Arroyo Grande Police Department from the Santa Maria Police Department as an officer in 2019. Throughout his career, he has served as a field training officer, patrol sergeant/watch commander, SLO Regional SWAT assistant tactical commander, support division commander, and patrol division commander.

“I am honored and excited to have been selected to be the next Chief of Police for the City of Arroyo Grande. This is my family’s home, so I am excited for the opportunity to continue serving and giving back to the community,” Culver said.

The city council is expected to confirm Culver’s appointment as chief of police on August 12, and he will begin his service as chief on August 15.

A public swearing-in ceremony will be held at the August 26 Arroyo Grande City Council meeting.