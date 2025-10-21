Deputies discover firearms, narcotics and explosive device during traffic stop

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reports that a man was arrested on charges of possessing illegal narcotics, weapons, and an explosive device following a traffic stop in Arroyo Grande.

On Oct. 17 at around 3 a.m., deputies reportedly stopped a vehicle on the 600 block of Mesa View Drive.

Authorities say the encounter developed into an ongoing investigation that proceeded to the 600 block of Ralcoa Way.

Special Operations Unit detectives received a search warrant for the property, reportedly discovering multiple firearms, illegal narcotics and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The device was urgently removed and properly disposed of by the San Luis Obispo Bomb Task Force, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

After the investigation, deputies say they obtained three firearms, one IED and roughly 6.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Michael Rosso was reportedly booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, being charged with felony possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a destructive device, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being armed during commission of a felony.