District 4 supervisor Jimmy Paulding kicks off reelection campaign

Although California's primary elections are still more than 10 months away, our local ballots are already taking shape.

On Saturday afternoon, San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor Jimmy Paulding hosted a kick-off event to launch his 2026 reelection campaign.

Community members filled Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande to hear Paulding's campaign promises, which reportedly include a focus on public safety, water security, and affordable housing.

The official has served as district supervisor since January 2023.

Right now, Paulding is rivaled by local business owner Adam Verdin, who is also campaigning for the District 4 supervisor seat.



The California primary elections are scheduled to take place on June 2, 2026.