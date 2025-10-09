Empty Bowls fundraiser wraps up in Arroyo Grande — 'second serving' this weekend

The community gathered in Arroyo Grande for an event that aims to support a homeless nonprofit.

The 14th annual Empty Bowls event was held at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church.

Attendees were served soup in bowls that were hand-crafted and donated by local artists on the Central Coast, which they could then take home. The proceeds are going to the 5Cities Homeless Coalition.

“This is probably my favorite event because it really just brings you together," said Devon McQuad, the associate director for 5Cities Homeless Coalition. "You have all these different sectors that participate to make it happen. Everybody is coming together for a common goal.”

'Second Serving' on Saturday

If you couldn't make it to Thursday's event, what organizers call the "second serving" is on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to noon, you can contribute to a good cause at Empty Bowls' "pick-up party" at New Life Church in Pismo Beach.

Attendees will receive an exclusive coupon for one bowl of soup from a restaurant of their choice.