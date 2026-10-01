Empty Bowls Luncheon returns for its 15th year to support families facing homelessness

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition hosted the 15th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon in Arroyo Grande on Thursday to support local families who are facing homelessness.

The event was hosted at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Attendees at the luncheon selected their own handcrafted bowl, which was then filled with soups provided by local restaurants and served by community celebrities.

All funds generated from ticket sales go toward the organization's work to address homelessness.

The executive director of 5Cities Homeless Coalition, Devon McQuade, says, "I think it's just really telling about how our community comes together to support a cause like this."

"We know homelessness is a very kind of hot topic issue. It's something that we've made great strides in addressing. There's still a lot of work to do, and so it's just a really great thing to see our community come out and support our efforts," says McQuade.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is also hosting an Empty Bowls Pick-Up Party on Saturday, October 10, at St. John's Lutheran Church.

During this event, attendees will select a handcrafted bowl and receive a coupon for a bowl of soup at a participating restaurant.

Tickets for the pick-up event cost $25 and can be purchased on the 5Cities Homeless Coalition website.