Fire displaces residents at Arroyo Grande assisted living facility

Eighteen people at an Arroyo Grande assisted living facility were displaced after a fire broke out Thursday night, according to Five Cities Fire Authority Battalion Chief Craig Angello.

It was reported shortly before 5:45 p.m. at the Alder House at 295 Alder Street.

Angello says the damage was minor and isolated to the entryway. While the exact cause is under investigation, he says the fire appears to have been sparked by electrical items inside.

Those displaced are reportedly staying with family or being assisted by the Red Cross.

Angello says people will not be allowed to stay at the facility until repairs are made. Workers appeared to be at the site on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

KSBY tried reaching out to the Alder House on Friday afternoon, but the call did not go through.