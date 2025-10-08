Fire Prevention Week and Burn Relay

The Five Cities Fire Authority will take part in several Fire Prevention Week events through October 11th.

The 33rd Annual Burn Relay benefiting the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation will take place during Fire Prevention Week.

The relay will reach up to 8,000 children across San Luis Obispo County, wrapping up at the San Luis Obispo Farmer’s Market Thursday night.

This year’s campaign focuses on the growing danger of lithium-ion battery fires a risk linked to everyday devices like phones, laptops, e-bikes, and scooters.

Fire officials urge community members to use approved chargers, follow manufacturer instructions, and avoid charging batteries on soft surfaces.

They also remind residents to look for warning signs such as overheating, swelling, or odors, and to dispose of damaged batteries safely at certified drop-off sites.

For more safety tips and event details, visit Celebrate NFPA Fire Prevention Week (FPW), October 5-11