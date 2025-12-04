Firefighters respond to gas leak at Arroyo Grande High School

Firefighters responded to Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday morning after reports of a gas leak.

It happened at about 10:15 a.m. on the Orchard St. side of campus.

According to a Lucia Mar Unified School District spokesperson, students and staff were evacuated from several classrooms and evaluated by first responders. Four students and two staff members were transported to the hospital for further evaluation out of "an abundance of caution."

Five Cities Fire Authority officials and the Gas Company identified the source of the leak and it has reportedly been repaired.

School officials say that area will not be used for the rest of the day, and students will be in alternative classrooms.

