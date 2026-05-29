Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityArroyo Grande

Actions

Five Cities Fire Authority to conduct burn along The Pike in Arroyo Grande

Five Cities Fire Authority
Makayla Richardson // KSBY News
Five Cities Fire Authority
Posted

The Five Cities Fire Authority is planning a prescribed burning operation along The Pike in Arroyo Grande on Sunday, May 31.

The burn will reduce the accumulation of Eucalyptus slash along The Pike, lowering wildfire risk in the area, according to fire officials. Eucalyptus slash is particularly flammable due to its high content of volatile oils.

The project will be completed in coordination with the City of Arroyo Grande and Temple of the People - Halcyon Township in Oceano.

The Five Cities Fire Authority will remain on the scene during the burning and may reschedule the burn if weather and air quality conditions are unfavorable.

Fire equipment and personnel may be present along roadways within the area, with smoke visible from the site between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Motorists are advised to travel with caution.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community