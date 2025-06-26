Former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate facing election fraud charges

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office this week filed election fraud charges against Gaea Powell, who ran for Arroyo Grande mayor in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Powell is charged with voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, fraudulent voting, failure to file campaign finance reports, and perjury by declaration.

The DA’s Office alleges that in July 2022, Powell registered to vote at an address in the City of Arroyo Grande where she did not live, thereby committing voter registration fraud. Instead, prosecutors say she lived in a rural part of the county outside of the city limits.

Also during the 2022 election cycle, she’s accused of falsely declaring under penalty of perjury the location of her residence, submitting false nomination papers, failing to file campaign finance reports as required by law, and voting on November 8, 2022, where she was not legally entitled to vote.

It's also alleged that Powell voted in the March 5 and November 5 elections in 2024, where she was not legally entitled to vote, falsely declared under penalty of perjury the location of her residence, and submitted false nomination papers.

KSBY News first learned of an investigation into Powell for voter fraud prior to the November 2024 election.

In a statement to KSBY News in October 2024, Powell said, “To the best of my knowledge, I have not committed a crime and I look forward to learning the results of the DA's investigation. I appreciate their efforts as election integrity is critical to the survival of our Constitutional Republic (which is in dire jeopardy). I do find the investigation timing interesting as I have always been transparent regarding my two rental properties, so this is not breaking news. I also completely respect our DA's office, I know they are just doing their job due to a recent complaint.”

Eight of the charges filed against Powell are felonies and one is a misdemeanor. If convicted, she could face jail time and/or probation.

"The integrity of our electoral system depends on all participants following the law, and my office will not tolerate attempts to undermine that integrity through fraudulent conduct,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement. “Ms. Powell's alleged actions over multiple election cycles represent a serious breach of the public trust, and these charges demonstrate our commitment to holding accountable anyone who attempts to manipulate our elections processes. We will always dutifully follow the evidence wherever it leads to ensure that the community can trust that there will be accountability without any political bias or motivation.”

Dow tells KSBY News that a warrant has been issued for Powell's arrest.