Fort Hope holds Wild West Fundraiser in Arroyo Grande

Local Christian organization Fort Hope held it's Wild West Fundraiser in Arroyo Grande on Saturday.

The event included a silent and live auction, games, archery, gold panning, food, and a wild west show.

People who weren't able to attend but still wanted to donate had the option to sponser a child.

"It's a place where kids can come and they don't have any technology." said Pat Loomis, the camp director. "They can just experience, you know, the West as it was, And, Yeah, it means the world to me. I mean, this is my passion. And to have this many people come out to support us is just. It means everything.”

Fort Hope organizers say proceeds from the event will benefit children living with difficult life circumstances.