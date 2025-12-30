Free residential chipping available for Arroyo Grande homeowners

Arroyo Grande is offering free residential chipping for properties inside designated Fire Severity Zones the week of Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The City, working with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council and the Five Cities Fire Authority, says the program aims to reduce hazardous fuels and lower wildfire risk.

Residents must sign up in advance at https://FireSafeSLO.org/Chipping and have eligible vegetation prepared and placed by Monday, January 12. Chipping crews will begin work January 13 and continue through the week; there are no appointment times and homeowners do not need to be present.

Key guidelines:

Maximum pile size: 20 ft long x 4 ft wide x 4 ft high (one linear pile per reservation)

Accepted: vegetation only; branches under 8 inches diameter

Not accepted: lumber, root balls, palm, yucca, poison oak

Piles must be within 5 ft of an accessible roadway, clearly visible, not block roads/driveways/hydrants, and avoid muddy or soft roads

Stack neatly with cut ends facing the street; do not bag or tie vegetation

Crews will not limb trees or move piles to the roadway; noncompliant piles will be left in place

The project is grant-funded by the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council. The City encourages eligible residents to participate to help protect the community.