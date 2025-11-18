Funding approved for bridge project in Arroyo Grande

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding announced Tuesday that the Board of Supervisors has approved full funding for the long-awaited Cecchetti Road Temporary Bridge. This clears the way for installation in March or April 2026 after the rainy season. County officials say the temporary bridge will restore a crucial connection for residents and agricultural operations while the permanent structure that is expected in 2027 moves through design and construction.

Paulding acknowledged the toll the three-year road closure has taken since the January 2023 storms washed out the Arroyo Grande Creek crossing. “I want to acknowledge the immense frustration and hardship this road closure has caused over the past three years,” Paulding said. “The community has shown patience and resilience…I share in that frustration, and I’m grateful for the community’s strength.”

The loss of the Cecchetti Road crossing has diverted heavy traffic onto Huasna Road, impacting emergency response, farming activities, and access to Branch Elementary School. Local farmers, first responders, and agricultural organizations including the Grower-Shipper Association and the SLO County Farm Bureau have consistently urged the County to restore access.

The 2023 winter storms caused over $70 million in damage across nearly 880 sites in San Luis Obispo County. County officials say Public Works teams have completed hundreds of repairs since then, with additional recovery projects scheduled through 2027.

The temporary bridge is estimated to cost just over $600,000, a figure Paulding says is modest compared to the scale of storm recovery needs. “Restoring access is essential for our community to function and thrive,” he said. “This temporary bridge is a meaningful step forward…it will bring relief to residents, reconnect our rural communities, and support the farmers and families who rely on this route every day.”

The County will provide updates as installation nears and the permanent bridge moves through permitting and construction.