Gifford Fire first responders honored at event in Arroyo Grande

Firefighters and first responders who bravely battled the Gifford Fire were honored this evening in Arroyo Grande.

The event was held at the Varian Equestrian Center from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Organizers described it as a special evening honoring first responders' incredible courage and hard work during the fire that would scorch more than 130,000 acres across two Central Coast counties.

KSBY spoke with the owner of a ranch on High Mountain Road who received an evacuation order at the time of the fire.

"It's just nice to say thank you to all of them face-to-face, even though I did give quite a few cookies out during the fire," said Mindy Smith, ranch owner. "I think I went through six bags of chocolate chip Costco chocolate chip bags."

The event included pony rides and other kid-friendly activities, mini burros, raffle opportunities for first responders, and the chance to personally thank for whose efforts helped quell one of the region's largest wildfires — all in a pristine outdoor setting of rolling hills and pastures.