Gifford Fire causing poor air quality in San Luis Obispo County

Smoke from the Gifford Fire is spreading across the Central Coast and beginning to affect air quality. The air quality is expected to get worse over the next few days.

Air quality specialist Megan Field works for the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District. She said wind patterns are the reason there is a delayed impact, even though the fire has been burning for days.

“We've been really sheltered here in San Luis Obispo County from those poor air quality conditions,” Field said. “The smoke has really stayed high aloft, meaning it's not down to ground level where we are. We've been pretty sheltered from some of those smoke impacts here.”

When air quality worsens, children, the elderly and people with preexisting lung conditions should be the first to take precautions.

Crystal Beaty is an Arroyo Grande resident who has asthma. She said she takes air quality warnings extremely seriously.

“I mean, obviously I'm concerned because it does affect not just my lungs, but everybody else, the dogs, the kids, you know, so it can cause issues,” Beaty said. “I am concerned.”

Beaty said she is always prepared.

“We have masks,” she said. “We have things we can do, whether it's staying inside or recycling air inside, whatever we need to do, we have ways to do it.”

Field said the shifting winds and wildfire conditions have made it harder to predict where the smoke will be and its impact on communities.

“We're trying to let people know when the air quality reaches into that moderate range, that they need to try to take steps to protect their health,” Field said.

Field said if residents see smoke, they should take precautions: head indoors, close exterior windows and doors and limit outside activity.

For updated forecasts on air quality and more safety tips, visit the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District’s website.