A 34-year-old Grover Beach man was arrested Thursday night following a stabbing at a bar in downtown Arroyo Grande.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, officers responded to a call of a man acting disruptive at Bill’s Place Bar on East Branch Street around 7 p.m. on November 19.

Police say the caller later reported that the man had gotten into a physical altercation with another customer.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, John Arnold Martinez Jr., sitting in the driver's seat of a car with a woman in the passenger seat. Both were detained without incident.

Investigators say that the victim was stabbed and cut multiple times during the altercation. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury. The circumstances surrounding the altercation is under investigation.