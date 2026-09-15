Harloe Elementary School celebrates Grandparents' Day

More than 60 cars drove through the Harloe Elementary School parking lot in Arroyo Grande, decorated with bubbles, stuffed animals and the names of students. Behind the wheel were grandparents, celebrating Grandparents' Day in their own way.

This was the third annual Grandparents' Day Parade hosted by Harloe Elementary’s Grandparents' Club, which has been around for 12 years and has over 40 members. Club members help in the library and in classrooms, organize picture day and many other activities on campus.

But founder Kathy Mihlhauser said this particular event is always a special one.

“I know we represent grandparents of certain students here, but I wanted something where we include every child on campus," Mihlhauser said. "I thought, well, what a better way than to have a parade where all grandparents can come and then celebrate their child, but also everybody else's grandchildren?”

Mihlhauser said the idea of a Grandparents' Club is expanding throughout the Lucia Mar Unified School District. A new club was started at Paulding Middle School this year, and Branch Elementary in Arroyo Grande has had one for about four years.

She said the club encourages a multi-generational bond between students and their grandparents.