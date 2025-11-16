High school chefs face off in a culinary competition

Six teams of high school students from across the Central Coast gathered at Arroyo Grande High School to compete in a student chef culinary competition on Saturday, November 15.

Two weeks before the competition, each team received a box of produce and had to create a recipe using at least four ingredients in the box and boneless chicken. During the competition, students had one hour to create and plate their dish, using at least four ingredients from the box.

Time management was key, with dishes needing to stay warm for the judges’ tasting. Chef Douglas MacMillan, Culinary Program Ambassador, said, “This is so valuable for these kids. We all compete, but it’s special to compete in something you’re actually studying, like the culinary field. It’s a great experience for them.”

Judges sampled each dish and selected the ultimate winner of the day’s competition.