Horses helping heroes: How an Arroyo Grande equestrian facility is giving at-risk veterans a chance

Meet Dakota, Duchess and Denali, three foals born in the last two weeks at the Healing Heroes Through Horsemanship facility in Arroyo Grande.

This nonprofit opened three years ago and aims to help veterans after their service find a job in the equestrian world while training retired race horses for a new life. Yvette d’Unienville, the program director, said it gives both horses and heroes a second chance.

“It was just this no-brainer for us that they could take the therapeutic benefit you get from working with the horses, but also pair it with a job that you can potentially get, housing, that you earn a living wage," d’Unienville said.

d’Unienville said the newborns' moms were wild horses, brought to the facility after they were saved from slaughter in Kentucky.

Lance Cpl. Daniella Sapey, a Marine Corps veteran, has been learning at the nonprofit since December. She said she can relate to the horses.

“They've been through some stuff and they're a little rough around the edges, but they mean well and they're kind," Sapey said. "But I think it's like relearning a better way just to do things and you don't have to be in fear mode, which I relate to a lot.”

Sapey said after she got out of the Marines, she struggled with substance abuse and homelessness. With this program, she’s found her footing and learned to be more present than ever after her time in the military.

“The first thing Yvette told me it was like, 'The horses, they need you guys, they need help and it's a lot of work,'" Sapey said. "So we're not just showing up for ourselves and like to be present in this healing, but also we're showing up for the horses, you know? So it kind of gives us a purpose as well.”

d’Unienville said the program has helped 48 veterans and 65 horses. Pfc. Leonardo Espinoza Jr. is an Army veteran and graduate of the program who has become an instructor. He said working for the nonprofit is his version of paying it forward.

“It's a blessing to be able to be a part of something that gives back so much to specifically a group of people who deserve it," he said.

Healing Heroes Through Horsemanship has their next open day, where visitors can come see the facility, on April 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.