'It was something special': Arroyo Grande High School senior surprised by brother at graduation

On Thursday seniors across the Central Coast celebrated a major milestone in their academic careers: graduating high school.

520 students were reportedly in the Class of 2025 at Arroyo Grande High School, including Max Tuggle, who received more than just his diploma at the school's graduation ceremony.

Max also received a surprise visit from his older brother, Theo Tuggle, who is a staff sergeant in the United States Army.

Theo wasn't expected to be home until Chistmas, so when Max saw him on the other side of the stage, he was in disbelief.

“Like shock, like serious shock. I felt it in my whole body, and then I started running at him, and I forgot all of it — I’m gonna be honest — there was too much adrenaline. I forgot all of it... It was something special. It was really amazing,” said Max.

Max is reportedly part of the first graduating class to attend in-person classes for all four years of high school since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He received the award for "most outstanding senior male athlete" after being part of the Arroyo Grande High School Water Polo and Swim teams.

“I am just incredibly proud of Maxwell, he’s a stand-up young man, and I am exceedingly excited to see what he is going to do going forward," said Theo.

Max plans to study biology at Cal Poly.