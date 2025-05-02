'It's going to be a struggle.' Five Cities businesses and schools impacted by boil water advisory

Businesses and schools in the Five Cities area are having to adapt following the boil water notice that went into effect Wednesday.

"We have to boil the water on the stove, campfire style. We're going to do that so we can have coffee for our customers," said Tammi Price, the owner of Village Cafe in Arroyo Grande.

She says they can't use the soda machine, hot chocolate machine, or brew coffee normally as a result of the advisory.

Instead, she has had to buy ice, bottled water and canned sodas, and making coffee takes a little longer.

"It's going to be a struggle but hopefully it's going to pass soon," Price said.

She says customers have been supported.

"All of our customers have been very understanding and they support us. Obviously, they're going through it at home as well, you know. They can't drink their own water at home. They can't make coffee at their house," she said.

San Luis Obispo County Public Works says coliform bacteria was found this week during routine testing of the Lopez Water Distribution System. People in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Pismo Beach, and Avila Beach were told to boil their water or use bottled water to avoid potential illness.

At the Lucia Mar Unified School District office, the director of food services says their schools are also having to adapt.

"First thing in the morning, when my team gets into the kitchen, they're boiling water and letting it cool and then rinsing any produce to ensure that the water is safe for our food prep. Then we have bottled water that we're providing our students who need that," said Danica Hunt, Lucia Mar Director of Food Services.

A district spokesperson says all of their school sites in the Five Cities area are impacted by this advisory, except for Branch Elementary, which is on a well.

Price and Hunt both say they are hopeful the advisory will quickly be lifted.

"I hope it clears up soon. If it goes on that long, we're just going to have to make it work. There's no other choice that we can, you know, there's no other choice," Price said.