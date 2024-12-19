'It's very special': Arroyo Grande elementary students publish their own book

A class of students at Valley View Adventist Academy in Arroyo Grande became published authors this week after a book filled with their collective works was realized.

The book, which is titled "I Will Never Forget," features illustrations and stories created by students about their favorite memories.

School officials dedicated the work to Chris and Yolanda Blake— two volunteers and former teachers at the academy.

"Any time that kids, you know, appreciate something that you've done or recognize it, it's very special," Yolanda told KSBY. "Teaching, of course, is a job, so we look at it as our work, and when you see results like this, it's very nice."

“We hope students learn to communicate in ways that unite people, that bring people together, and lead to more loving, gracious lives," Chris added.

Fiona, one of the students who contributed to the book, told KSBY about her story.

“My trip was about going to the ravine [and] the water park, and it was like, I will never forget it because it was really fun, and my first time, like, at a big water park," Fiona said.

Teacher Glasmine Ellis says she organizes the project for her class every year.

Last year, students wrote a book called "Public Places."