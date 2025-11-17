Kids race at 48th annual Arroyo Grande Turkey Trot

Community members came together for the 48th Annual Turkey Trot Fun Run at the Arroyo Grande High School track. Kids from preschool through eighth grade took part in a variety of races.

Doug Perrin with the Arroyo Grande Lions Club shared, "Well, this is by far and my favorite event. You watch a little bit. Kids running around. You can't help is smile, you know? So it's just just a fun and community event. Great for the families."

Prizes included a frozen game hen for third place, a frozen chicken for second, and a frozen turkey for the grand winner.