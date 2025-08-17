Local businesses lose revenue during peak summer season due to the Gifford Fire

Talley Vineyards in Arroyo Grande closed temporarily when it was placed under an evacuation warning because of the Gifford fire.

Brian Talley is the CEO of Talley Vineyards. He said he has never had a closure forced by an evacuation notice before the Gifford fire.

“We wanted to stay out of the way of emergency responders and we just felt that it wasn't the right move to bring the public into an area where they could potentially be in harm's way,” Talley said.

The winery closed at the peak of the summer season— a time that Talley says is one of the busiest seasons for the business. Luckily, he said they were able to reopen the next day.

“I'm pretty certain that most of the people that had reservations that we informed just essentially postponed their visit,” Talley said. “In the overall balance of safety and responsibility versus the incremental revenue that we might earn, I feel very good about the decision that we made.”

A few miles away, Rodeo Farms Gardens sits on a street that was used for Huasna residents to evacuate. Owner Luce Gudino says no one had time to stop for fresh berries.

“There were no people coming to the stand,” Gudino said. “Our sales were so low. We lost a lot of money because strawberries have to be picked every day, and if no one comes in to buy, we have to throw it away.”

She said that since the smoke is no longer visible, more customers have started coming back.

“Today, it was okay,” Gudino said. “It is coming back, hopefully, it's getting better.”

Residents in San Luis Obispo County can check whether their property is included in the evacuation warnings or orders by visiting this link.

For the latest information on evacuation orders and warnings in Santa Barbara County, click here.