Local equestrian center helping horses evacuated during the Gifford Fire

Varian Equestrian Center in Arroyo Grande is helping horses displaced by Gifford Fire evacuations.

Teri Garcin says she has not slept soundly since the Gifford Fire broke out near her ranch on Highway 166. She says she's been checking on evacuation orders and warnings almost three times a day. On Tuesday, her hunch was right — she had to evacuate eight of her ten horses.

“It was a lot of stress,” Garcin said. “We had so much to think about and figure out where to start and pretty much just capture all the horses and get them tied up.”

Garcin first took her horses to a neighbor's house, but they too became part of the evacuation warning. At the suggestion of her veterinarian, she found Varian Equestrian Center in Arroyo Grande.

“It’s a huge honor. We just kind of put ourselves in that situation and do what we could or what we hope somebody would help do for us if we were in the same situation,” said Kristy Gillot-Hogue, Varian Equestrian Center Manager.

To protect the safety of the displaced horses and those that are currently boarded at Varian, Gillot-Hogue said they can comfortably take in 20 horses during the fire.

“We just try to, I mean, give them a similar living situation than what they were used to at home or at the other facility they were in, same feed, same stuff like that,” Gillot-Hogue said.

Garcin said working on a ranch in a high fire danger area means you should have a plan in place when fire season rolls around.

“You gotta think ahead, you know?” Garcin said. “Especially with animals. You've got to get them out of the way so you can focus on the other things that you need to do to get out. That's the biggest part is just getting out... [When] the firemen say it's time for you to go, you better go.”