Local filmmakers wrap up a movie shoot in Arroyo Grande

A group of award-winning local filmmakers has just wrapped up a movie shoot in Arroyo Grande for their new project, “Speed Limit 66, The Nightmare.” The spooky comedy is inspired by “The Twilight Zone,” and will be presented as an anthology feature, meaning the film is made up of multiple shorter segments connected by a common theme.

The crew recently finished filming one of the movie’s five segments near El Campo Road. The film is directed by 22-year-old Alexis Rosinsky and produced by her 19-year-old sister, Sofia Rosinsky. The sisters plan to enter the film into festivals once production is complete.