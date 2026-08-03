Local radio manufacturer hosts Pink Radio Day fundraiser to fight cancer

Local radio manufacturer Rugged Radio is hosting its eighth annual Pink Radio Day fundraiser for cancer care in the Central Coast community.

From 10 a.m. on August 3, the Arroyo Grande company is offering limited-edition pink variations of its radio equipment on its website .

All proceeds will go to the Mission Hope Cancer Center of Santa Maria to help patients and their families fight cancer.

Since its inception in 2019, the Pink Radio Day fundraiser has raised more than $245,000.

“We make a special run of radios and a special run of headsets that are only available on this day. So they go until they sell out,” said CEO and founder Greg Cottrell. “You see one of our pink headsets, one of our pink radios out in the industry—we sell them all over the world—you'll know that 100% of those proceeds go to Mission Hope Cancer Center."

Cottrell originally started the fundraiser after a member of the company was diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.