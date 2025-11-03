Lopez Water switch may affect taste, remains safe to drink

From November 4 to December 2, the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department will transition the Lopez Water Project system to free chlorine disinfectant. Residents in Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, and Port San Luis might notice changes in the taste or smell of their water during this period. Officials assure the community that the water remains safe to drink.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.