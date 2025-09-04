Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lucia Mar teaming up with AUMT Institute to offer healthcare training

KSBY News
Posted

The AUMT Institute (Allied Health Education and Services) and the Lucia Mar Unified School District are teaming up to offer a new healthcare training program. The program will focus on Phlebotomy Technician and Medical Assistant training.

During the program, participants can expect to experience hands-on training, CDPH-approved exams, affordable tuition rates, externship placement, and more.

At this time, more sign-ups are needed to get the program up and running.

For more information and to enroll, visit aumtinstitute.org

